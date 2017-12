SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police report Peter Herzog, 60, is missing.

He was last seen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the Skidaway Road/Glynnwood Drive area.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, burnt orange jacket, black shoes and carrying a brown cane.

Police say he has brown hair and eyes, is 165 lbs. and 5’4″.

If seen, call 911.