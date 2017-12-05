Low Country Dermatology collecting for Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Christmas is only weeks away and many families need a little help this time of the year.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire has partnered with Low Country Dermatology’s “Holiday Store.” Their Savannah office is a drop off center for gift donations.

“There is a need for all kinds of things,” said Dr. Corinne Howington of Low Country Dermatology. “Yes obviously gifts for parents to be able to give to their children if they are staying at Ronald McDonald House during the holidays. But also any kind of supply is going to be helpful as well.”

If you want to help out, you can head over to Low Country Dermatology on Eisenhower Drive. The gifts should be new and unwrapped. They’ll be accepting donations till Friday December 15th at noon.