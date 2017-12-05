Interested in becoming a State Trooper? Recruiters holding event in Jasper Co.

Prospective applicants are welcome to stop by with any questions about becoming a SC State Trooper. (courtesy Trooper Matt @SCHP_Troop6 on Twitter)

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Recruiters from the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be in Jasper County this week to speak to prospective candidates interested in joining the agency.

Candidates are welcome to visit the Jasper Patrol Office (407 Live Oak Drive) on Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Qualifications for SC Highway Patrol include the following:

  • Must be at least 21 years of age before day one of basic training
  • Must have valid SC Driver’s license or valid license from current state
  • Must be US Citizen
  • Must have High School Diploma or GED
  • Must have no criminal record and clean driving record (specifics here)
  • Must have 20/20 vision OR no more than 20/100 corrected to 20/20
  • Must qualify under tattoo/piercing/body art policy

Anyone who is unable to make it to the event, but is interested in more information on the hiring process can visit www.scdps.gov/sctrooper

Additional recruiting events are being held around the state in December:

