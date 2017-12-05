Garden City’s new police chief: ‘I bring a lot of ideas, fresh ideas’

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, Dec. 4, News 3 was there as Gil Ballard’s wife and two sons pinned on his new chief badge and lapels in front of a gathered crowd of police officers and fellow police chiefs from around the area.

Ballard, a 23-year Garden City veteran, takes over for chief David Lyons who retired last month after 15 years on the job.

Ballard said, “I’m young; it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it. I bring a lot of ideas, fresh ideas, and if nothing else sometimes just another new fresh face can make the difference in where we are going.”

He also says his biggest challenge is staffing.

The department currently has 36 of 41 officers and without a full staff, it’s hard to implement his community policing ideas and policies.