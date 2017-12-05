Florida deputies respond to live-streamed domestic dispute

ORLANDO (WESH) – More than a dozen deputies raced to a townhome complex in Florida on Sunday after reports of what appeared to be an armed domestic dispute being streamed live on social media.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received calls from people, including relatives of the female, who were watching the Facebook live video.

They claimed the live video showed the woman’s boyfriend holding their infant and a gun, while the woman, who was streaming the incident, held a knife.

Deputies watched the live-stream as they headed to the scene. They say when they arrived, they found the woman, the infant and a 4-year-old child unharmed, but they could not locate the boyfriend.

After locking down the complex to make sure he couldn’t escape, they interviewed the woman and said she told them her boyfriend never actually threatened her with the gun.

Detectives ultimately determined no crime occurred so they ended the almost four-hour lockdown and left.