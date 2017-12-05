Emergency officials respond to officer-involved crash on White Bluff

By Published:
Emergency officials responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. (WSAV Brad Richardson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency officials responded to an officer-involved accident on White Bluff Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) officials, two vehicles were involved in the accident — one was a Metro police SUV.

SCMPD and Savannah Fire and EMS responded around 1:00 p.m. to the accident between Television Circle and Tibet Avenue.

All individuals involved in the accident have injuries, but none are serious or life-threatening.

Traffic in the area was affected during the afternoon. No word yet on the cause of the accident.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

