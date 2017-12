SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — There’s joy behind the walls of Coastal Center for Developmental Services. CCDS held their 2017 Cookie Fest this morning.

It was sweeter than ever!



Judges including WSAV Tina Tyus-Shaw had their work cut out for us, though — choosing the most traditional, most unique, best taste, best presentation, and most un-traditional.

Imagine the sugar rush judging 31 different cookies at 9 a.m,.!

Money raised will buy Christmas gifts for angel tree recipients.