LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash involving a school bus leaves a child dead. Up to 22 children were injured and were transported to area hospitals. The name of the school has not been confirmed.

The accident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 7 a.m. near Ray Road and Hwy. 196 in Liberty County near Gumbranch.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates throughout the day.