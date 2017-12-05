‘Be A News Anchor For A Day’ contest open for entry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now is your chance to put your broadcasting skills to the test — and support a local non-profit at the same time.

As part of an effort to raise money and awareness for the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire and its bullying prevention programs, WSAV’s Ben Senger and his fundraising partner, realtor Chelsea Phillips, are raffling off the chance to be a news anchor for the day.

Relax, you won’t actually appear on air during a broadcast, but you will get the chance to come to the WSAV studio in Savannah and record a short newscast.

A show will be written just for you on the desk where the anchors deliver the news each day. You’ll also receive a digital copy of the segment to share with family and friends on social media or email.

All you have to do is donate $15 to the Rape Crisis Center. Visit this link to be taken to the website where you can donate. You’ll get one entry per every $15 you donate.

Write WSAV in the subject line and be sure to fill out your info so you can be contacted if you win. The drawing will be held on Friday, December 15.

Ben and Chelsea are also running the 8th Annual Savannah Reindeer Run 8k to support the cause. You can register here.

The race is Saturday, December 16 at 9 a.m. at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.