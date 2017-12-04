WATCH: Soldier surprises girlfriend during Pistons-Sixers game

NBC News Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CNN) — A soldier who had served nearly a year in Kuwait surprised his girlfriend, a Philadelphia 76ers dancer, by showing up during a game.

After the first quarter of Saturday’s Pistons-Sixers game, a message from troops in Kuwait played inside the Wells Fargo Center.

The last message, from Sergeant Elliott Burgos. But Burgos wasn’t overseas anymore.

He was waiting in the wing to surprise his girlfriend Angela Destasio who sprinted across the court and jump into his arms as soon as she heard the news.

