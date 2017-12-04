Two suspects charged with murder of Beaufort County teen

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two suspects wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Chaz Blanding were arrested and charged on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Nashon Pringle, 18, turned himself in at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center and was arrested on two counts of Murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

BCSO says the body of Chaz Blanding, 19, was found on Friday, Dec. 1, in a wooded area off of Simmons Road on St. Helena Island.

Chaz was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the company of his uncle, Robert Blanding.

Robert was found deceased on Wednesday, Nov. 22 off of F & B Road on Lady’s Island, just over 8 miles away from Simmons Road.

Pringle was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of 16-year-old Raheem Bennett who was charged last Tuesday with the murder of Robert Blanding, as well as Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Bennett was served the two new warrants at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday morning.

According to BCSO, the investigation into the murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407.

If wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.