Trial begins in Carver Village triple murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The triple murder trial is underway the 2015 shooting deaths of three individuals found in Carver Village.

Three suspects were named in the death of Kiana Marshall, 21, Alexis Kitchens, 19, and Isaiah Martin, 18. One suspect took a plea deal and the trial for the other two began Monday, Dec. 4 with opening arguments.

The prosecution says James Hampton and Dwayne Abney are responsible for shooting and killing the three victims.

They say it began as an argument between roommates, and the woman who was asked to leave the home told Hampton to “shoot up the house.” Several Carver Village residents also testified to hearing the gunshots that night.

If convicted, James Hampton and Dwayne Abney both face life in prison.

