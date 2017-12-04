Teen charged with another armed robbery of an elderly woman

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teen arrested for the October 9 armed robbery of a 70-year-old woman now faces additional charges.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, 16-year-old Joseph Ramsey was charged with another armed robbery that occurred the same day.

SCMPD says a 74-year-old victim was putting books in the library drop box by the Savannah Mall around noon when she turned to find a Ramsey with a gun, demanding her car keys. He left with her vehicle.

Ramsey was charged as an adult with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and intimidating an elder on Monday, Dec. 4.

He was charged as a juvenile in October with armed robbery and cruelty to someone older than 65.

