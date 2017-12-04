Statesboro man arrested for sexual assault in Brooklet

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Statesboro man last week for sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the East Georgia Regional Hospital on Nov. 27 in regards to a reported sexual assault in Brooklet.

An investigation identified Robert “Robbie” Spencer Baird, 44, as a suspect. The sheriff’s office says that as a result of interviews, evidence and the facts of the case, warrants were issued for Baird.

He was arrested and charged with Rape and Interference of a 911 call.

Baird is being held without bond at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Investigator William Sims at 912-678-0021.