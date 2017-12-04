Sentencing begins for fmr. SC police officer in unarmed motorist’s death

The Associated Press Published:
Former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager talks with his attorney Andy Savage before a hearing in front of Judge Clifton Newman in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. The state judge approved bail Monday for a former South Carolina police officer charged with killing an unarmed black motorist. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP, Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Latest on the sentencing of a former South Carolina police officer in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

Sentencing proceedings are underway for a former South Carolina police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist to death following a traffic stop.

Michael Slager returned to federal court Monday to see how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of Walter Scott. He has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Scott’s civil rights and wore a striped prison jumpsuit in court Monday.

The former North Charleston police officer pulled Scott over for a traffic violation in April 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-defense when Scott tried to grab his Taser, but eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he fled.

Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal.

Officials expect sentencing to last several days.

___

4:30 a.m.

A former South Carolina police officer is returning to court to learn how long he’ll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist following a traffic stop.

Sentencing starts Monday for Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation in April 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-defense when Scott tried to grab his Taser. But eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he fled.

Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal. Officials expect sentencing to last several days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s