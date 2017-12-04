SCMPD promotes 2, graduates 18 at Badge Pinning Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Nov. 30, hundreds gathered as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department held a promotion and badge pinning ceremony at The Westin Savannah.

Robert P. Gavin and Kerry A. Thomas were recognized for their promotions to the rank of Assistant Chief.

Six women and 12 men were also recognized at the ceremony for graduating from the SCMPD’s Patrol School after completing an eight-week training course, which followed 11 weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Garden City.

One of the new officers retired from the NYPD before deciding to make Savannah his new home. “I retired, I came here, and I can’t just sit around, I love police work. And this department is awesome–so I applied and I’m going to give everything I have to them,” said Robert Simmons, new SCMPD officer.”

The new officers’ families and friends joined them on stage for the Badge Pinning Ceremony, and new officers included Charles Brisbin III, Michael Day, Jessica Ecklund, Patrick Freightman, Nickki Garman, Seth Gilluly, James Haire, Nicole Lantino, Andrew Nelson, Jonathan Penn, Eugene Perez, Christina Perkins, Mordecai Rolle, Luz Santiago, Brenden Sheahan, Robert Simmons Jr., Peter Suppa and Adriana Taylor.