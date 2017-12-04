New Chatham County Police chief sworn in

Chatham County, Ga. (WSAV) — The new leader of the Chatham County Police Department stepped into on his new role Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held for Jeff Hadley. He spent the past 10 years as police chief in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Terry Shoop and Julie Tolbert were also sworn in as Interim Assistant Chiefs of Police along with more than 20 officers who are now Chatham County Police Officers.  The officers served with Chatham County Police Department at the time the City of Savannah and Chatham County contracted for service.

The event was held at the Southwest Branch Library on Abercorn Street.

