Metro officer hailed hero for saving newborn’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Metro officer is being recognized for his heroic actions in saving the life of a 29-day-old baby.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to West 57th Street on Dec. 1 to a report of an unresponsive newborn.

“My momma’s baby is not breathing — newborn,” the 911 caller said.

Officer William Eng was the first to arrive on scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Body camera video shows Officer Eng quickly running up three flights of stairs to find a mother holding the unresponsive baby named Bella.

Officer Eng immediately began performing CPR on the infant, and after a minute of compressions, Bella opened her eyes and began breathing.

Bella was transported to St. Joseph’s/Candler for treatment. A doctor there documented that Officer Eng’s actions saved the baby’s life.

“Officer Eng did not hesitate to jump into action. Because of his compassionate and quick response, he saved the life of this little girl,” said Sergeant Phillip Collard, Officer Eng’s supervisor.

Chief Joseph Lumpkin described Officer Eng’s actions as an “exceedingly heartfelt, lifesaving performance.”

Bella, her mother Tina Adkins and Officer Eng were reunited Monday, Dec. 4 at Police Headquarters during a recognition of his heroic actions.

“He was at the right place at the right time,” said Bella’s great-grandmother. “See, sometimes angels don’t come from heaven, God has them already here.”

Officer Eng also presented Bella with a Metro Police onesie.