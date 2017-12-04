Looking for holiday movie ideas?

If you’re planning a movie night around the holidays – there are so many classics out there to get you in the spirit.

NBC’s Mike Wilber takes a look at the top holiday movies of all time.

“Elf” starring Will Ferrell is a family favorite during the holidays.

There is also “A Christmas Story,” with youthful dysfunction at its funniest.

Macaulay Culkin stars as a little boy who got his wish to be “Home Alone”. And what happens after that is fun for the whole family.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” will bring out the kid in you.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a holiday must-see.

Get ready to get schooled by the coolest animated kids in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

We all need a miracle for the holidays, and it’s right on 34th Street. This original classic, “Miracle on 34th Street “- or the remake -will warm your heart.

If you’re looking for the true meaning of the Christmas spirit go for “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

And for all you hopeless romantics – grab a glass of spiked egg nog and watch “Love Actually.”