Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, bypass drama

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kennedy Center Honors winner Norman Lear had threatened to boycott the awards event in protest of being involved with President Donald Trump. But Trump announced he and the first lady would not attend.

Trump’s withdrawal cleared the way for a Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday night that actually managed to skip the political drama and focus entirely on the artists being honored.

In addition to Lear, Sunday night’s ceremony honored rapper and actor LL Cool J, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and musicians Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan.