Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, bypass drama

The Associated Press Published:
Rex Tillerson, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, talks with 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan, center, following the State Department dinner for the Kennedy Center Honors, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kennedy Center Honors winner Norman Lear had threatened to boycott the awards event in protest of being involved with President Donald Trump. But Trump announced he and the first lady would not attend.

Trump’s withdrawal cleared the way for a Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday night that actually managed to skip the political drama and focus entirely on the artists being honored.

In addition to Lear, Sunday night’s ceremony honored rapper and actor LL Cool J, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and musicians Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan.

