Graduate students argue against taxing tuition waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) – Graduate students around the U.S. are staging campus walk-outs and lobbying Congress in an effort to keep their tuition waivers tax-free.

They say a provision in the House tax bill could make pursuing graduate degrees unaffordable for many students.

The bill would tax graduate students on tuition waivers that many universities award as a benefit to those pursuing advanced degrees. The Senate bill would keep it intact.

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Kevin Brady, says lawmakers are listening to supporters of the waivers and that it would be addressed when the House and Senate try to reconcile their bills.

At the same time the Texas Republican is questioning whether they are fair to students who work off campus and don’t receive the same tax breaks.