Find out how you can be a Santa to a Senior in your community

Be a Santa to a Senior – an important holiday program for Coastal Empire & Low Country seniors–has launched.

Celebrating its 14th year in 2017, Be a Santa to a Senior provides companionship, gifts and holiday cheer to seniors who may otherwise not have a gift under the tree this Christmas or someone to share the holiday.

The premise is simple: pick up a paper ornament containing a gift request (such as slippers, a blanket or a pharmacy gift card) and return with the requested gift. The idea – created by Home Instead Senior Care – is simple, but the impact is extraordinary and run solely on the generosity of the community.

