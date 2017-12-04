Coach arrested in NY with teen to return to Florida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NBC News) — The Florida high school soccer coach accused of running away with a 17-year-old girl appeared in a New York courtroom this morning.

A New York State Trooper found 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez and the girl in Syracuse on Friday.

The teenager’s parents had reported her missing the previous Sunday.

Deputies say the teen left Florida with Rodriguez, a soccer coach at her high school.

The two were spotted on surveillance cameras along the east coast.

Troopers say Rodriguez was taken into custody peacefully and the teen has since been reunited with her family.

Attorney Charles Keller says Rodriguez has consented to return to Florida.

He’s being held in jail until Florida authorities pick him up.