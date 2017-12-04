Beaufort County man reported missing, endangered

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 67-year-old.

Michael Hatfield was reported missing and endangered by his family members on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Hatfield’s family members say he was last seen at his home on Creek House Lane on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Family and friends remain concerned for Hatfield’s well-being. They say he has medical conditions and may have left his residence on foot.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Hatfield’s whereabouts to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911 or Master Sgt. George Moreno at 843-255-3505.