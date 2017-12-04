Authorities find body of missing NC girl

Related Coverage Search for missing NC girl intensifies near her home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (NBC News) – This weekend, the search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods ended tragically.

Authorities say they found remains Saturday believed to be those of the little girl who was reported missing Monday, Nov. 27.

The child’s disappearance and her death have shaken a North Carolina community.

Near the Jacksonville, N.C. home of Mariah Woods a sign “Sweet Baby Mariah We Love You” and members of the community, brought flowers, a tiara and stuffed animals.

Kiera Ezel said, “I was sad for her….i wanted to bring her two gifts.”

Three-year-old Mariah Woods was reported missing Nov. 27 and her disappearance set off a widespread search.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller made the announcement. “We have recovered what we believe are the remains of little Mariah Woods. We were all hoping for a better outcome.”

Ernie Lee, Onslow County District Attorney added, “It’s been a very difficult week, it’s been a trying week, it’s been a challenging week.”

Thirty-two-year-old Earl Kimrey, the boyfriend of the little girl’s mother, is charged in connection with her death.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, the memorial for Mariah Woods grows and a community reaches out to one another.

Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court Monday. He is charged with concealing a death, obstruction of justice and other charges.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.