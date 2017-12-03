Meet our Pet of the Week Oslo a 2 year old Pointer/Bulldog mix

From One Love Animal Rescue:

“Oslo is a neutered male, current on vaccines and micro-chipped. This wonderful boy has come a long way with us. Coming to us with severe skin infections where he was missing along all fur on the bottom half of his body and his eye so infected that we have to put him through surgery. It is thought that he lived in an area chain up in water or in a kennel with so much waste he didn’t want to lay down. When he came to us, he didn’t want to lay down and would fall asleep standing up. So very heartbreaking. Well he is getting comfortable now, loves attention and affection and is ready to learn. He is so very smart and treat motivated and any family who welcomes him in should only excel in his training if they are willing to teach him. He does well with other dogs and children. No cats please. He is about 70lbs”

If you are interested in adopting from one love animal rescue go to http://www.OneLoveAnimalResuce.com and fill out the pre-adoption application under the “adopt” tab.

If now is not the time for you to adopt, one love is always looking for volunteers, fosters, babysitter, etc. Click on the volunteer link under the “support” tab