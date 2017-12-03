New Chatham County Police Chief to be sworn in Monday

Chatham County — (WSAV)

The new leader of the Chatham County Police Department takes on his new role Monday.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for Jeff Hadley. He spent the past 10 years as police chief in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Hadley told News 3 last month he’s excited about the challenge to recreate a new police department from the ground up.

Over the summer, Savannah leaders voted to dissolve the merged city and county police department – which means Hadley will be building his own police force.

The swearing-in ceremony for Hadley, as well as two interim assistant chiefs, and more than 20 other officers will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Southwest Branch Library on Abercorn Street.

.