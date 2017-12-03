Man cooks Waffle House meal as worker sleeps

By Published:
In this image taken early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Alex Bowen poses in the kitchen at a Waffle House in West Columbia, S.C. When Bowen found the only worker at the empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt on Facebook

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands.

On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and “even scraped the grill when I was done.”

Bowen’s photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.

After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.

Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen’s cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s