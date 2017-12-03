DEVELOPING: Metro Investigates shooting and accident at hotel on Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Around 7 this morning, Savannah Chatham Metro Police responded to a call of a crash at the Days Inn hotel on Abercorn Street and Mercy Blvd.

Upon arrival they found a male with life- threatening injuries- who was transported to Memorial.

They also found evidence to believe there was a shooting along with the crash.

Officers searched multiple hotel rooms, found damage to the car, hotel property, and blood on the outside of the driver door.

A maintenance worker says he heard loud noises but no gunfire.

“We got woken by a loud bang – boom, it sounded like a bomb kind of going off. So I came out of the room it was still dark and didn’t see anything out of the ordinary and just went back to bed. Maybe an hour later or so police were beating on the door asking questions about if we heard anything. And I told them and the detective what we heard. Didn’t see anything,” says Chris Byrd, Maintenance Supervisor.

Information on the victim is unknown. But police say they are investigating this incident as an accident and shooting.

