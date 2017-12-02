Voters to elect Atlanta mayor, decide 4 legislative races

ATLANTA (AP) – Voters in Atlanta will soon head to the polls for a runoff election to choose the city’s next mayor.

Regardless of who wins Tuesday’s contest, Atlanta will be led by a female mayor for the first time since 2010 when former mayor Shirley Franklin left office.

In Tuesday’s election, Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Mary Norwood. The two Atlanta city councilwomen advanced to the runoff after Bottoms finished first and Norwood second in the Nov. 7 election.

If Norwood wins, it will be the first time in the past 44 years that Atlanta is led by a white mayor.

Runoffs for a handful of seats in the Georgia legislature will also be decided Tuesday.

