Thousands cross the Talmadge Bridge for annual Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Thousands of runners laced their sneakers at the crack of dawn to cross the Talmadge Bridge, more than 100 feet over the Savannah River- for a good cause.

Enmarket hosts their annual Savannah Bridge Run every year with different heats such as: 5K, 10K, Kid Race and Double Pump. This year nearly 4,000 runners participated.

Runners were of all ages, all demographics, and all shapes and sizes. Some even came with their families, four-legged friends and in costume.

For many this was their first time participating in a race while other say they do it every weekend.

“This is the first 5K actually two years ago I did the 10K,” Jared Branch says while standing with his wife.

News 3’s morning anchor, Ben Katko, participated in the 5K with his friend Damien Gabis.

At the beginning of the race they announced that they raised thousands of dollars for the Nancy & J.C. Lewis Cancer & research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/ Candler.