Metro’s SIU arrests two fugitives wanted on federal charges

SAVANNAH, GA — On December 1, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Strategic Investigation Unit arrested two men wanted on federal charges.

Earlier this week, United States Attorney Bobby Christine announced the results of a ten-month investigation focused on the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood. Thirty Savannah residents were charged with federal firearms, drug trafficking, robbery and other violent offenses. At the time of U.S. Attorney Christine’s announcement, twenty-four of those charged had been taken into custody.

Six men were still wanted for arrest: Derrick Butler, Deandre Davis, Baheem Frazier, Dennis Grubbs, Julian Harris and Leonard Washington.

Through the gathering of intelligence, SIU determined Butler, 29, to be in the 4900 block of Laroche Avenue. On December 1, SIU worked alongside the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and SCMPD SWAT to arrest Butler. His charges include unlawful distribution of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

SIU determined Davis, 31, to be in the area of 44th Street and Bull Street. He was arrested by SIU on December 1. Davis is being charged with unlawful distribution of cocaine.