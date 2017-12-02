DEVELOPING: Garden City Police investigating Friday night shooting

Meredith Stutz Published:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. – Detectives with Garden City’s Police Department are actively investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, police responded near the corner of Oak and 3rd streets to reports of shots fired. Police say the victim drove himself to a nearby APC lot at the corner of 3rd and Minus. He was later picked up by EMS at a El Cheapo gas station down the street.

The man was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

