Ready, set, go! Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is here

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening today! An estimated 4,500 racers will be crossing the Talmadge Bridge starting at 8 a.m.

Just 196 feet above the Savannah River, participants will run in the 5K, 10K, or ‘double pump.’

Joining in on the trek is WSAV’s Ben Katko! If you see him, feel free to shout ‘Run, Ben, Run!’ (no worries, you can blame us).

WATCH LIVE: News 3’s race day coverage: http://bit.ly/1HkNFx0

A live look at the race from our Savannah Cam (viewing times may vary): http://bit.ly/2jF9hNJ

Proceeds from the race benefit the Nancy and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s / Candler.

Keep in mind, parking and traffic may be affected by the race. The Oglethorpe Avenue on-ramp to the bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. until around noon.

Other roads will close as needed for runners to pass. Details here: http://bit.ly/2BEWVO4

Be sure to show off those race day photos! After all, this has been deemed the South’s toughest bridge run — you deserve a moment to gloat.

Submit to pics@wsav.com (or tag us on social media) and you might just see your photos online & on-air.