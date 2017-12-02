Beaufort Co. Sheriff: Body found on St. Helena Island

Beaufort County – (WSAV)

A body was found off of Simmons Road on St. Helena Island today. Identity and cause of death are not yet known.

At approximately 5:45 PM today, Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch received a call regarding the discovery of a deceased person near a wooded area off of Simmons Road on St. Helena Island.

Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and investigators were dispatched and responded. The deceased person’s identity and cause of death were not apparent to personnel at the scene, as the body was found to be in an active stage of decomposition.

Investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office removed the body a short time ago. The Coroner’s Office is scheduling a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to establish the deceased person’s identity and cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased person or circumstances surrounding their death is urged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.