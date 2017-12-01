Woman searching for lost teddy bear made in honor of toddler who died

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — Melissa Woodward is searching for a very special bear.

Woodward was like a grandmother to toddler Kaleb Hanscom, who drowned in Deltona, Florida three years ago.

She had a teddy bear made by hand, dressed it in some of the child’s clothes and gave it to his mother to comfort her.

“I’ll buy it back from them, whatever they paid for it. I just want to get it back for his mom,” Woodard said.

The teddy bear is precious to no one other than those who knew and loved Kaleb Hanscom. The 20-month-old boy drowned at his aunt’s Deltona home on Labor Day 2014. The toddler slipped away during a family gathering and got through a hole in the pool fence that the dog had recently torn up. In the aftermath, Woodard, who helped care for Kaleb, arranged for the bear to be made.

“I wanted to have something for the mother so that when she missed him, she could hold on to it and feel like she was close to him and feel like he was there,” Woodard said.

The mother of the boy who drowned ran into some trouble as she grieved his loss. She had placed his belongings, his mementos, in a Sanford storage unit. Then, due to financial issues, the contents were auctioned off before she could stop the process.

Woodard took to Facebook to ask for help. She posted a picture of the bear and told its story. Hundreds of people were moved by the tragedy and have already shared the post. Woodard is hopeful that whoever bought the contents of the storage unit might still have the bear and hear about her search. She would love to give the bear to Kaleb’s mother for Christmas.

“If I could get the bear back, at least she would have a little piece to hold on to, and she would have some of Kaleb with her. It’s one of the last things we have of him,” Woodard said.

The boy’s mother is trying other avenues to find the bear and other memorabilia from her child’s life that was in the storage unit, but so far, she has had no luck.