Video: Crews begin demolition of Savannah’s Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Nov. 3, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners approved a $12 million improvement project to upgrade Memorial Stadium including projects to update the field, stands and lights.

They also said the construction would affect the 2018 high school football season, but it is still too early to know how long the project will take.

On Nov. 29, the demolition of Memorial Stadium began.

WSAV photojournalist Chris Murray created a video to show the beginning of the project.

