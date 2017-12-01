UPDATE: Missing Florida teen found safe in New York

Caitlyn Frisina (L) was believed to be with her coach Rian Rodriguez (R)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing teenager who is believed to have run away with a soccer coach was found safe on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York.

Frisina, 17, was believed to be headed north with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a student.

Frisina’s parents say he’s also a family friend.

This is a developing story. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

