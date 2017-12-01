UPDATE: Beaufort deputies seek another suspect in Lady’s Island murder

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The investigation into the Nov. 21 Lady’s Island murder of Robert Blanding, 25, and the disappearance Chaz Blanding, 19, who remains missing and endangered, continues.

On Nov. 29, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 16-year-old Raheem Bennett for the Nov. 21 Lady’s Island murder of Robert Blanding, 25.

Beaufort County deputies said Robert Blanding’s body was found near a drainage ditch on F & B Road in Lady’s Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing evidence, investigators developed information on the identity of another subject involved with Robert Blanding’s murder, and issued warrants for the arrest of 18-year-old Nashon Pringle of St. Helena Island for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators report Pringle is to be considered armed and dangerous and the Sheriff’s Office is urging the public not to approach him.

Investigators say Blanding’s family told them he was last seen leaving his nephew Chaz Blanding’s house the night before. Chaz Blanding, 19, is still missing and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nashon Pringle or Chaz Blanding, is urged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407, Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.