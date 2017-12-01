Termination likely for Georgia trooper accused of misconduct, trying to influence Tybee officer

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper under investigation for a host of misconduct allegations is expected to be fired.

Georgia Department of Public Safety leadership recommended Blake Swicord’s termination, effective close of business Thursday. He has appealed.

The Telegraph of Macon obtained a 500-page file of the nine-month internal investigation, in which the department accused Swicord of associating with someone with a criminal background against policy, working security for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour against off-duty work policy, using his state-issued phone to contact women and exchange sexually explicit texts and photographs and using his position to influence a Tybee Island police officer to erase his girlfriend’s traffic citation.

The investigation into the sergeant in charge of the Milledgeville post began when an FBI raid in February recovered guns Swicord had bought.

