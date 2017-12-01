Savannah child sex trafficker sentenced to 20 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in sex trafficking minors.

Timothy Dequon Lewis was convicted of 19 felony counts by a federal jury in March.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Williams was involved in sex trafficking eight minor children between the ages of 13 and 17.

An FBI investigation revealed that he coerced, advertised, transported and abused these children, and profited from the commercial sex acts they performed.

“Lewis turned our most precious and most vulnerable citizens into property and sold them over and over again to satisfy his own depravity and greed,” says U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

The FBI arrested Lewis in October 2015 at a hotel where they found the eight children.

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline.

“We will fight day and night to ensure the safety of our nation’s children,” U.S. Attorney Christine says.

Lewis has an extensive record in Chatham County dating back to 2001, with charges including simple battery, cruelty to children and armed robbery.

Federal prisoners cannot receive parole, but in some cases, a sentence could be reduced on good behavior.