Rape Crisis Center Director: Police rushed Wilmington Island sexual assault investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro charged an 18-year-old woman for falsely reporting a rape Wednesday, but the Director of Savannah’s Rape Crisis Center believes police may have rushed to make the arrest.

The woman claimed she was sexually assaulted on Wilmington Island by a black male subject driving a black Mustang.

But Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department investigators determined that the report was falsified, saying, “No sexual assault occurred and the subject description she gave was also falsified.”

News 3 sat down today with the Director of Savannah’s local Rape Crisis Center who says SCMPD should have taken longer to investigate the events on Nov. 26.

She believes detectives rushed to solve the case because the alleged crime happened on Wilmington Island.

The island is known as an affluent suburb of Savannah.

