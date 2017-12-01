Police ID victim of fatal crash in Glynn County

By Published:

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Thursday on U.S. Highway 17.

The Glynn County Police Department responded to the accident just north of Harry Driggers Blvd around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a single vehicle traffic accident.

Authorities have identified the driver as 71-year-old Mary Ellen Connell of Glynn County.

According to GCPD, Connell succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at this time.

The Glynn County Police Department Special Services Division is investigating the crash.

