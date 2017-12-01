Performing Arts Collective presents Christmas Musical ‘Black Nativity’

A unique performance returns to Savannah for the eighth consecutive year. December 15 & 16, the Performing Arts Collective will present ‘Black Nativity.’ Based on the play by Langston Hughes, the production is a joyful retelling of St. Luke’s birth of Christ by way of gospel music, dance, poetry, and narrative.

Three performances will be held at New Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church (2020 Tennessee Avenue) Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 16 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the show.

Call: (912) 631-3452 or (912) 272-2797 for more information or visit: https://blacknatvitysavannah.brownpapertickets.com/.