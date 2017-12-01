News 3 decks the halls to kickoff Christmas Holiday Music Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Turns out there’s more to a news person than meets the eye–and ear.

On Wednesday, Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis and reporter Meredith Stutz kicked off their music tour for the holiday season.

The duo performed for the Ruth Byck Adult Day Care Center in Savannah. Dennis played the piano while Stutz sang. Performing classic Christmas carols and holiday songs, the two were delighted to bring joy to the center and all its members.

Wednesday’s performance is one of three stops the two will make touring Chatham County senior community centers.

The next performance is scheduled in Port Wentworth for December 19th.