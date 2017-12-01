New homeless shelter in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A new shelter is already getting its people and families back on track.

The Open Hearts Community Mission homeless shelter can accommodate up to 30 people.

Many businesses around Statesboro have pitched in food and clothing to help.

But there is one important requirement for anyone staying here.

“As part of the recovery, we say you have to have a job. And if you don’t have a job, your job is to get a job. And it’s got to be transparent. There’s got to be, don’t tell me where you went show me where you’re going to work,” Jim Lewis/Executive Director.

Want to get involved? Visit their site here: https://lifespringeffect.com/ohcm/