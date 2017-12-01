Metro’s ‘Nightly Lock-Up’ reduces auto theft after a month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police are reminding residents every night — lock your vehicles and get your personal items out of sight.

For the last 30 days, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has been posting and tweeting ‘Nightly Lock-Up’ reminders.

Police say its working.

“We have seen a decrease of 5 % since last month. It’s a bit low but we see the need was there so we put the initiative out there,” SCMPD, Crime Prevention Corporal Sherrell Brown said.

What’s different about this initiative is the use of social media to reach all demographics. They’re using photos and memes to reiterate and bring humor to the issue.



Police say many people assume locking their vehicle is second nature, but this year numbers reflect lots of people forget.

“Sometimes you have those few that will not lock their door; they’re rushing to do daily things and forget to lock their door,” says Cpl. Brown. “They leave those valuables in the car thinking that if they come back it will still be there and that’s not always the case.”

While they have seen a reduction in the number of auto thefts — there is still an increase in firearms being stolen from these vehicles.

This is an issue SCMPD is trying to combat, but they need help from the licensed gun carriers.

“Be a responsible gun carrier….we’re seeing more and more that people are leaving their vehicle unlocked and unfortunately inside there is a gun. We do not need any more firearms on the street,” says Cpl. Brown.

Officers say they will continue with this initiative as long as they continue to receive positive feedback from the community.