MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff reports that Michael Johnny Payne, 12, is missing. He is a sixth grader at McIntosh County Middle School and is 4’8″, 80 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Coastal Pines area wearing black dress school uniform pants, a black padded jacket with hoodie and a red collar shirt leaving his home around 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.

If you see him or know any thing about this case, call 911.