Local organizations bringing Christmas gift bags to SC inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Local organizations are working with the corrections agency in South Carolina to make sure inmates will receive at least one gift for Christmas this year.

‘The Christmas Packages for Prisoners’ program has sought to bring joy to those who may not have many, if any, visitors during the year at South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) facilities.

Trucks will be unloaded Monday, Dec. 4 with donations from the Southern Baptist Convention, South Carolina Women’s Missionary Union and churches across the state.

An estimated 20,000 bags will be distributed the following day to men and women incarcerated in 21 SCDC institutions around the state.

Christmas cards, scripture booklets and pre-approved items like pens, envelopes, toothpaste, a bar of soap or candy will be included in the gift bags.

The ‘Christmas Packages for Prisoners’ program has been helping spread a little holiday joy for over 40 years.