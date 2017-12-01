Local free events, testing offered to commemorate World AIDS Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than one million people in the United States are living with the AIDS virus today, and one in seven of them don’t know it.

December 1 is World AIDS Day—the day is observed each year as an opportunity to bring awareness to HIV and HIV prevention, show support for people living with HIV, highlight efforts to combat HIV and remember those who have died from the disease.

Health departments in eight counties in our area will offer free and confidential HIV testing for World AIDS Day, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties will offer free and confidential walk-in HIV testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Find your health department location HERE .

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Also, the Savannah LGBT Center, 1515 Bull Street, will host World AIDS Day: Remembrance, Reflection, & Resilience on Friday Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. This event is an opportunity for people in the community to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate loved ones who have died. The service will be led by The LGBT Center’s pastoral group, consisting of faith leaders from various congregations.

For more information about the center please visit http://www.savannahlgbtcenter.org/

For more information about FCN please visit www.firstcitynetwork.org

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Free/Confidential HIV Testing Event: Brunswick Job Corps Center

A free and confidential testing event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 1, at the Brunswick Job Corps Center, 4401 Glynco Parkway.

Also during that time there will be a free screening of the film “Wilhelmina’s War” to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and World AIDS Day, and to challenge the stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV. A Q & A panel discussion will follow.